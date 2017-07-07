Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Stillwater City Council will meet on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon as thereafter that the matter may be heard, at a regular meeting of the Council, in the Council Chambers at 216 North 4th Street to consider the adoption of a portable recording system (body camera) policy. The hearing is to consider a proposed written policy, and before its adoption, to provide an opportunity for public comment. The Council will also accept public comment that is submitted electronically or by mail. All according to Minnesota Statute 626.8473.

Anyone interested in the proposed policy are encouraged to attend the hearing. All comments or questions, whether written or oral, will be considered at the public hearing.

POSTED: June 29, 2017

Diane F. Ward, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 7, 2017

707547