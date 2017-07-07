Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

PUBLIC NOTICE

7645 CURRELL BOULEVARD

WOODBURY, MN 55125

REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

WOODLAND PARK EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT PHASE 2

SITE ADDRESS

WOODLAND PARK APARTMENTS

7920 HEARTHSIDE AVENUE

COTTAGE GROVE, MN 55016

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that sealed bids will be received by the Washington County Community Development Agency (the Agency), until 10:00 a.m. August 1, 2017 at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and material for a parking lot Improvement project to be done at the above mentioned property located in Washington County, including, but not limited to, the following:

ROOF, SIDING, AND WINDOW REPLACEMENT GRADING AND LANDSCAPE IMPROVEMENTS

There will be a pre-bid meeting on July 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the project site. Interested contractors should attend the pre-bid meeting.

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the contract documents and instructions prepared by the Agency and Cermak Rhoades Architects, interested parties should contact Northstar Imaging Services plan room at 1325 Eagandale Court, Suite 120, Eagan, MN 55121 or via email at [email protected] to obtain bid documents in an electronic format

The required submissions include a 5% bid bond or a cashiers check in lieu of a bid bond, and the completed bid form. The bids shall be directed to Bill Lightner, Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125, and shall be securely sealed with the outside wrapper reading: Woodland Park Exterior Improvement Project.

Prior to execution of a construction contract, the successful contractor will be required to submit a payment & performance bond in an amount equivalent to 100% of the contract, proper workers compensation and general liability insurance coverage. Proposed date of construction contract letting is August 15, 2017

The Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the Authority. The Authority encourages bids from minority and women owned businesses.

SEALED BIDS WILL BE OPENED ON 10:00 a.m. August 1, 2017 at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS OF

THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Barbara Dacy

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 7, 14, 2017

708284