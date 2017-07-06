Solanus Casey beatification ceremony scheduled Nov. 18; Stillwater area Knights of Columbus council namesake will be one step away from sainthood

The Venerable Father Solanus Casey (Submitted photo)

The Capuchin Franciscan Order of St. Joseph in Detroit has announced that the date for the Father Solanus Casey beatification ceremony will be Nov. 18, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. This follows the historic announcement by Pope Francis on May 4 that Casey will be elevated to Blessed in the Roman Catholic Church. Beatification is the third step of a four-step process to be named a saint. Casey will be the second American-born male to be beatified.

Casey moved to the Stillwater area with his family as a child, was confirmed at St. Michael’s parish in Stillwater.He spent many years living and working in Stillwater. The Stillwater Knights of Columbus dedicated its council to Casey on April 14, 1997. The council serves the parishes of St. Michael’s and St. Mary’s in Stillwater, St. Charles in Bayport, Guardian Angels in Oakdale and St Francis of Assisi in Lakeland.

Details on the Fr. Solanus Casey beatification ceremony, including ceremony time, will be released in the coming weeks and available at solanuscasey.org/beatification. Ticket information will be made available by Aug. 15. Ford Field will be configured to accommodate approximately 60,000 guests for the ceremony.

Casey was a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Order of St. Joseph in Detroit and one of the co-founders of the city’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Casey was born in Oak Grove, Wis. in Nov. 25, 1870, and died July 31, 1957.

After his ordination in 1904, Casey served at three different parishes in New York before moving to Detroit. Casey was a Capuchin Friar credited with miraculous cures and valued for his wise and compassionate counsel. He served at St. Bonaventure Monastery on Mt. Elliott Street in Detroit, where he worked for 21 years as a porter and spent his life in the service of people, endearing himself to thousands who would seek his counsel. He earned a recognition as ‘the Doorkeeper’ — a brother who would provide soup for the hungry, kind words for the troubled and a healing touch for the ill.

The Detroit Capuchins continue their ministry to the poor and the sick and those in need. They operate the Solanus Casey Center, which attracts 250,000 visitors a year.

Solanus co-founded the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in 1929 and today it serves Metro Detroit by providing food, clothing and human development programs to the people of the community.

The beatification cause for Casey began in 1976. In 1995, Pope John Paul II confirmed that the late friar had lived a model life of heroic virtue and titled him as Venerable.