Area students earn college honors in spring 2017

The following students were named to the dean’s list or similar list at their college or university during the spring 2017 semester:

• Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Madison Fernandez of Lake Elmo; Emma Kathryn Stratmoen of Stillwater.

• Central Lakes College in Brainerd: Eric Cambronne of Stillwater.

• Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter: Benjamin Keran and Joel Malwitz, both of Lake Elmo; Emily Severson and Sofie Wicklund, both of Marine on St. Croix; Micaela Chesnut, Lindsay Concepcion, Christopher Johnson, Ellen Kneeskern, Jared Morningstar, Megan Nelson, Paige Reiners and Paulina Scheid, all of Stillwater.

• Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas: Jessica Shields of Lake Elmo.

• Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich.: Jeffrey Ley of Marine on St. Croix; Matthew Brownson, Stephanie Dietrich, Reis Jones, Anna Nelson, David Ross, James Roznick

• Marquette University, Milwaukee: Ella Engels and Sandra Gleason, both of Lake Elmo; Anna Kratzke, Jonathan Najarian and Matthew Ogren, all of Stillwater.

• Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona: Breanna Erler of Afton.

• Minnesota State University-Moorhead: Allison Raddatz of Afton; Natalie Huntley of Lake Elmo; Ryan Parr of Lakeland; Taylor Kasprzak and Marie Ziegelski, both of Marine on St. Croix; Brady Vizenor of Stillwater.

• North Dakota State University: Rachel L. Westphal of Afton; Jacob L. Droel of Marine on St. Croix; Benjamin S. Ek, Madeline T. Ek and Morgan E. Root, all of Lakeland; Daniel O. Ajak, Karah E. Anderson, Ryan N. Bjurstrom, Lauren A. Gydesen, Andrianna L. Hayes, Keegan P. Jones, Daniel C. Justesen, Keri A. Murphy, Shirley Nguyen, Megan S. Ostrand, Jonah L. Wagenius and Joseph A. Willer, all of Stillwater; Isaac J. Flynn of West Lakeland.

• Oklahoma City University: Solveig Neseth of Stillwater.

• Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minn.: Pamela Johnson of Lakeland.

• Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.: Francesca Tinucci of Afton.

• St. Cloud Sate University: Alyssa Jean Berglund of Marine on St. Croix; Jane M Delahunt, Tanner Blake Hagen and Marissa Kay Lindstrom, all of Stillwater.

• Iowa State University, in Ames: Benjamin Sweet of Afton; Larissa Renee Colvin of Lake Elmo; Weston E. Berg, Jackson Robert Braatz, Jeffrey Craig Canterbury, Anna Rose Corman, Fiona Elaine Demoss, Jordan A. Helmer, Alec Timothy Johnson, Ryan Robert Jordan, Jason A. Linden, Cameron Mccoy Mehls, Garrett Miller, Brady Alan Nahkala, Alicia P. O’Neill, Isaac Joseph Schiff and Erin Marie Thiets, all of Stillwater; Jordan Elizabeth Rastall of West Lakeland.

• Luther College in Decorah, Iowa: Catherine Koenning of Bayport.

• Montana State University in Bozeman: Madisen Fedorowski and Kory Kirby, both of Stillwater.

• University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio: Anthony Narducci of Afton.

• University of Minnesota-Duluth: Julian E Nowaczek of Bayport; Shannon M. Bartels of Lake Elmo; Katherine D. Wilmes of Lakeland; Amanda J. Hennen of Marine on St. Croix; Addison D. Tansom, Alexis J. Sherrick, Anna Heggestuen, Anthony D. Reamer, Claire Weber, Erin A. Clarkowski, Faith L. Anderson, Franchesca L. Weber, George Klein, Grace A. Mikutowski, Jayme L. Taverna, Jerome R. Doede, Jessica Rydel, Joseph W. Klein, Kallie L. Johnson, Karter J. Klingsporn, Makenzie P. Hart, Megan B. Taves, Riley F. Frattalone, Stephanie J. Houle, Stephanie Nielsen and Timothy J. Johnson, all of Stillwater.

• University of Montana Western in Dillon, Mont.: Maire Donohue of Stillwater.

• University of Scranton in Scranton, Penn.: Courtney Hayashi of Lake Elmo.

• University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Megan Fayler, Megan Gjerde and Margaret Zeidel, all of Afton; Emma Fischer of Lakeland; Patrick Balfanz and James Kennedy, both of Oak Park Heights; Andrew Burt, Megan Ellison, Abbie Green, Mckenzie Hendrickson, Megan Huntley, Hannah Kennedy, Anna Liesch, Sofia Ludwig, Alexander Percival, Erik Rodahl, Teresa Romportl, Ashley Tettamanzi and Matthew Theirl, all of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: Megan Marie Krieglmeier and Angela Ruth Yarusso, both of Lake Elmo; Rachel Elisabeth Amos, Matthew Gregory Brown, Alydia Marie Downs, Allison Noelle Molitor, Kelli Lynn Nieman, Lauren Elizabeth Olsen, Allison Malay Reagan, Brittany Lee Solensten, Marissa Rose Tatro, Alison Ann Thul, Alexa Marie Thurmes and Jordan Lavelle Weiss, all of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin-Madison: Grace Frecentese of Stillwater was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

• University of Wisconsin-River Falls: Kyle Badger, Kimberly Doerr, Cassidy Hall and Nicholas Winkler, all of Afton; Kelly Conley, Madison Davis, Madeline Greene and Molly Nykanen, all of Bayport; Andrew Birkholz, Arron Chelmo, Alexa Gibson, Paige Weiss and Rachel Windingstad, all of Lake Elmo; Phillip Banken and Johnathan Weicherding, both of Lakeland; Brooke Amann, Veronica Anuforo, Mark Boyts, Brent Cunningham, Jadyn Fischer, Anna Krueger, Joseph Linder, Jacob Mehlhorn, Jeffrey Perkins, Franco Schildknecht, Kimberly Stickfort, Sarah Sundberg, Michelle Taibi, Daniel Thomas, Mason Wilhelmy, Ashley Wright and Kahlea Xiong, all of Stillwater.

• Wartburg College: Mitchell Schertz of Stillwater.

• Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis.: Grant M. Solensten of Stillwater.