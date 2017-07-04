Baseball: Stillwater places five on all-conference team

Senior pitcher Graham Laubscher was one of five Stillwater baseball players to earn a spot on the All-Suburban East Conference Team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

After helping the Ponies to their first conference championship since 2011, five Stillwater baseball players received All-Suburban East Conference honors this spring.

Seniors Graham Laubscher, Austin Murr and Ben Peterson, along with sophomores Will Frisch and Andrew Gilbert were all-conference selections for the Ponies. Mason Schwerzler, Cody Venske, Trevor Eder-Zdechlik, Matthew Stanton and Phil Daniels were each honorable mention all-conference selections.

Stillwater, which was the state’s top-ranked team at the end of the regular season, finished with a 19-6 record, including 13-3 to win the championship in a conference that produced two teams (Forest Lake and Woodbury) which placed fourth or better in the state tournament. The Ponies finished second in the Section 4AAAA tournament after losing to Woodbury in the finals for the second year in a row.

The Ponies also received a Gold Academic Team Award from the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association, one of just six teams to achieve that honor in Class AAAA.

Murr, who finished with 7 hits in 11 at bats during the Play Ball! Minnesota High School Baseball All-Star Series, was joined Laubscher, Frisch and Daniels in getting named to the All-Section Team.

Frisch, a hard-throwing sophomore who posted an 8-1 record with a 0.80 ERA was named to the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team and was a Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Finalist.

Laubscher was also solid on the mound for the Ponies while finishing with an ERA of 1.14. The left-hander also finished with a staggering 14 pick-offs this season.

At the plate, Laubscher also set a team record with 24 walks in a season. Eder-Zdechlik also set a single-season record with seven sacrifices.

Peterson and Daniels were Academic All-State selections for the Ponies. Daniels was also this year’s recipient of the Sean Schoonmaker Award, which goes to the player who best exemplifies academic achievement, a positive attitude and team play.

The Ponies, who do not name a Most Valuable Player, will name captains for next year’s team prior to the start of next season.

Baseball

All-Conference: Will Frisch, Austin Murr, Ben Peterson, Graham Laubscher and Andrew Gilbert; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Mason Schwerzler, Cody Venske, Trevor Eder-Zdechlik, Matthew Stanton and Phil Daniels; All-Section: Austin Murr, Graham Laubscher, Will Frisch and Phil Daniels; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Will Frisch; East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Will Frisch; Academic All-State: Ben Peterson and Phil Daniels; Sean Schoonmaker Award: Phil Daniels; All-Star Series Selection (Metro East): Austin Murr; Captains elect: To be determined.