Angel in Our Family

Hazel Bonse, age 93, of Stillwater, MN, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, Russell (Pat); brothers, Albert, Warren, Frank and Donald; sisters, Margaret Kramer and Lillian White; granddaughter, Kimberly.

Survived by her three loving children, Russell, Marie, and Maureen (Gordy); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Erlitz and sister, Anne Nelson.

Hazel was furiously independent, positive, gracious and always treated others with kindness and respect.

A gathering to celebrate Hazel’s life will be held Friday, July 14, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN.