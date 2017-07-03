Girls golf: Ponies name Monty Most Valuable Athlete

Freshman Catherine Monty, shown competing at the Class AAA state tournament, was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ golf team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Freshman Catherine Monty was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ golf team, which held its postseason awards banquet on June 7 at Stillwater Country Club.

Monty was an All-Suburban East Conference performer for the Ponies and finished in a tie for 30th while competing in the Class AAA state tournament for the second time.

Stillwater finished third in the conference tournament to climb up to third in the final SEC standings. The Ponies placed second, eight shots behind White Bear Lake, at the Section 4AAA Tournament.

Sydney O’Neal, the only senior in the team’s section lineup, received honorable mention all-conference recognition for the Ponies.

Juniors Elise Luoma, Amy Foss and Gracie Dorschner were voted captains for next year’s team.

Girls golf

All-Conference: Catherine Monty; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Sydney O’Neal; State qualifier: Catherine Monty; Most Valuable Athlete: Catherine Monty; Captains elect: Elise Luoma, Amy Foss and Gracie Dorschner.

