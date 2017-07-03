Food Truck Extravaganza deemed a success, will expand next year

Miles Herman, 6, of Maple Grove, does pull-ups with help from Army Staff Sgt. Joel Bartell and coaching from Sgt. 1st Class Gilliam Decker, during the inaugural Food Truck Extravaganza at Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights June 24. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

The inaugural Food Truck Extravaganza at Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights June 24 has been deemed a “huge success,” according to Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce’s director Robin Anthony. The event replaced the chamber’s spring art festival this year. An estimated 6,000 people attended, despite rain in the middle of the afternoon. There were 18 food trucks, as well as representatives of the military, local law enforcement and fire departments. Anthony expects about 35 food trucks at next year’s event, scheduled for June 16, at the high school.