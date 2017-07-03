Column: Scenes from the pool

Marny Stebbins

It’s getting more and more difficult to choose a family movie in our house. With a 14-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl sitting on the same sofa, the only thing we seem to agree on lately is “extra butter” on the popcorn.

There are a few ground rules: no talking animals, no machine guns and no English accents (I’m still mourning the loss of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet). Amazingly enough, this sifts out 85 percent of all the shows on Netflix, leaving only a handful of films that are still engaging and appropriate for a teenage boy and his princess nightgown-wearing little sister.

Ocean life seems to be the common denominator for my crew, and the combination of “Dolphin Tale” and Chinese take-out became a comforting Friday night ritual in our family room. When “Dolphin Tale 2” was released, our film choices literally doubled.

In our minds, we have been nursing ill dolphins back to health all winter long, one popcorn bowl at a time. Marine biology experts “trained” from the comfort of our couch.

Not surprisingly, when the pool opens in June and the inflatable 6-foot dolphins are breathed back to life, one red-cheeked puff at a time, the our girls transform into dolphin trainers, “feeding” the dolphins out of water bottles and leading them through the shallow end with a rope leash and a string of whispered encouragement. My youngest would like a whistle for her birthday.

The girls play dolphin trainer for hours, creating obstacle courses and rewarding them with diving sticks for successful tricks. It has proven an endless opportunity for imagination and outdoor exercise (climbing up and immediately falling off all day long) and I would personally like to invite whoever invented the inflatable pool dolphin over to my home for Christmas dinner.

The older brothers, of course, have a less gentle approach to inflatable pool toys, dolphins or not — they last approximately seven minutes or three jumps off the diving board, whichever comes first. Rescue attempts are made on a daily basis.

Enter “The Hoff,” as in David Hasselhoff from the 1990s beach drama, “Baywatch.’

Tan, with a mop of sun-bleached hair, my 12-year-old rows his inflatable dinghy over to the recently deflated dolphin with confidence and, I must say, a startling amount of flair. He yells for back up and its all I can do not run slow motion in my red swimsuit with a life preserver strapped across my chest toward the “victim.” But, unlike Pamela Anderson, I don’t run in swimsuits. Not even if someone is drowning. I don’t believe one emergency situation warrants another.

My oldest has no interest in the art of pool performance and tries to anchor his air mattress in the corner to avoid interaction with anyone wet above the waist. But, as nothing is more delicious than dumping your older brother in the pool, he is a sitting duck, ripe for the unsuspected tip in the deep end. You can practically hear the theme from Jaws.

These are good days, good long days in the sunshine that end with pajamas and nests of pillows on the couch. Swimming makes kids hungry and tired and nothing feels better than collapsing with a bowl of popcorn and a movie …

“I have a good one about a misunderstood shark,” says my oldest. “He’s real hungry.”

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.