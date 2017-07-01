Klobuchar, Kriesel will be grand marshals of Lumberjack Days parade in honor of bridge completion

Amy Klobuchar

Gary Kriesel

Organizers of the annual Lumberjack Days parade in Stillwater have announced that U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel will be grand marshals of the 2017 Lumberjack Days Parade. The parade will be Sunday, July 23, at 1:05 p.m.

Parade organizers also announced the creation of a parade unit for bridge construction workers, their families and the elected officials who supported construction of the new bridge over the past 30 years. A group of former and current elected officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin federal, state and local government are expected to march with the construction workers.

“As we get closer to the ribbon-cutting, excitement for the new bridge is building,” said parade organizer Brad Glynn. “It’s easily the most important thing that’s happened in our town in the past 50 years, and we felt that the people who worked on the bridge deserved to be recognized in our parade.”

Glynn said Klobuchar was selected for the honor because she was the chief author of federal legislation unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate in 2012 to allow construction to go forward. Kriesel was chosen to honor his career of service on behalf of the new bridge as both a Stillwater City Council member and a member of the Washington County Board. Parade organizers call him the senior local official to have advocated for the construction of the overall bridge project.

“This bridge has been a lifetime in the making for a lot of us,” Kriesel said. “I can’t even begin to count the number of bridge design and bridge advocacy meetings we’ve held over the last 30 years. It’s such a relief to see it nearly done, and we’re excited for the opportunities it will bring.”

“It’s an honor to serve as this year’s Grand Marshal of the famous Lumberjack Days Parade alongside Commissioner Kriesel,” Klobuchar said. “Over the years I’ve loved attending the parade, so this is a special honor. Passing the legislation that made the new bridge possible was a true team effort – city, state and federal lawmakers worked together to get it done. The new bridge will provide families and businesses in the Stillwater region with safer, more efficient travel for generations to come.”