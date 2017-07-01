Hockey: Flyers grab Cates in 5th round of NHL Draft

Stillwater standout Noah Cates was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the NHL Draft on Saturday, June 24. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Recent Stillwater Area High School graduate Noah Cates was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the NHL Draft on Saturday, June 24.

Cates, who was chosen No. 137th overall, was excited to hear his name called.

“Obviously, I was excited,” Cates said. “I was pretty nervous. I kind of heard I would be a later round guy. I was watching (NHL Network), I got a call from my advisor and he just said ‘Philly took you.’ I told my parents and then it kind of went on the top of the screen a minute later.

“Being with some family and friends that morning was really cool. I’m just thankful to all the people who have done so much for me.”

It was a rewarding moment for the talented 18-year-old, but not a life-changing one in the short term.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound winger will play for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League next winter and has committed to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth after that.

“It’s looking like one year in Omaha, but if I need to I’ll stick around for two,” Cates said. “I plan on having a good year and being ready for college hockey after one year. (Getting drafted) doesn’t change much. I’ll just stick to what’s best for me and my development and hopefully that leads to the Flyers and the NHL.”

Following the conclusion of the high school season, Cates joined the Lancers for the last 11 games of their season and scored two goals and added five assists.

Cates has been one of the leaders for a Stillwater program coming off the most successful three-year stretch in the program’s six-decade history. Cates played in 87 games over the past three seasons and racked up 61 goals and 103 assists for 164 points while helping the Ponies to a 70-16-1 record, including 51-7-1 the past two years. After helping send the Ponies to state semifinals as a junior, Noah Cates tallied 23 goals and 47 assists as a senior and was named a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Cates received national attention for a game-winning, spin-a-rama goal in overtime to defeat Hill-Murray in the section finals in 2016. It was just the second state tournament appearance for the Ponies, who went on to place fourth at the state tournament. Stillwater’s state tourney hopes were dashed by the rival Pioneers in this year’s Section 4AA championship game. Cates scored 23 goals and provided 47 assists as a senior and was one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Hockey Award.

Ponies coach Matt Doman said he was happy to see Cates’ hard work and determination recognized by NHL scouts.

“It’s great to see that happen to such a good kid who does everything you’ve ever asked,” said Doman, who was taken by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round of the 1999 draft — No. 135 overall, two spots ahead of where Cates landed. “It’s just another demonstration of doing the right things and being a good person and being a role model and having it pay off.”

Cates’ draft stock grew after shooting up six inches the past two years, combined with a rigorous off-season training regimen. If he’s not skating or working out with the Minnesota Advancment Program (MAP) at St. Thomas Academy, Cates can be found running the stairs in downtown Stillwater.

“His compete is probably the biggest thing,” Doman said. “I think that really is what separates — not just what he does on the ice, but how he works of the ice. “He’s something to watch in the weight room when he’s working and that sets the tone for what he does on the ice and how he does those things on the ice.

“His effort and his drive to be better is greater than most. He has things he’s got to work on. Like any player, he’s got some work to do, but I know he is a such a marketable asset because his effort and compete and how bad he wants it.”

Cates and the eight other draft picks are scheduled to attend a development camp starting on July 5, the first step towards what he hopes will be an eventual NHL career.

“What I’ve heard leading up to draft is mainly skating and just overall strength and adding some size and then just cleaning up my skating and some techniques,” Cates said. “I get that it’s not going to happen overnight. You have to trust the process and if you keep developing and getting better in those leagues and it will turn you into an NHL player one day. It’s quite a long route with high school and USHL and college, but it’s been a lot of fun and it’s been really fun these last couple years.”

