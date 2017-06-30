School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 834

STILLWATER AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

STILLWATER CITY HALL,

216 NORTH 4TH STREET

STILLWATER, MN

JUNE 8, 2017 6:00 P.M.

MEETING MINUTES

I. Call to Order:

The meeting was called to order at 6:10 p.m.

II. Roll Call:

Present: George Hoeppner, chair; Paula OLoughlin, vice chair; Tom Lehmann, treasurer; Jennifer Pelletier, clerk; Shelley Pearson, director; Mike Ptacek, director; Sarah Stivland, director; Superintendent Pontrelli (ex-officio) Student Members Bridget Smith and Emera Balok

III. Pledge of Allegiance:

Chair Hoeppner led Pledge of Allegiance.

IV. District Mission and School Board Goals:

The mission statement was read by Member Pelletier and the goals were read by Member Pearson.

V. Approval of the Agenda

Member Ptacek motioned to remove the human resources personnel report from the consent agenda to action item F, seconded by Pelletier; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

Motion to approve amended agenda by Ptacek; Second by: OLoughlin; Vote: 7 ayes; 0 nays; Motion Carried.

VI. Introductory Items

A. Student Report

Student Members reported on the final days of their senior year and provided a spring sports update.

Ava Yokanovich and Annabel Gregg, new student members were introduced. Board chair Hoeppner thanked Emera and Bridget for their service over the past year and awarded them a certificate.

B. District Recognition

1. Superintendent Pontrelli recognized Andy Fields, Principal of Oak-Land Junior High for his achievement in being awarded the Principal of the Year MN Capitol Division.

2. Superintendent Pontrelli recognized Don Fixer for his years of service in broadcasting the Stillwater School Board meetings.

VII. Open Forum (8 speakers)

1. Laurie Sherburne, 1105 Nena Ct., Stillwater spoke about the lawsuit she has against the school board members.

2. Jessica Grythe, 1609 Greeley St., Stillwater told board and leadership that she thinks they do a bad job.

3. Kristie Mack, 421 Pine St., expressed disappointment in communications about the closing schools.

4. Lisa Day, 4479 Lake Elmo Ave. N., spoke about the new dual immersion program.

5. Kiva Sherr-Nelson, 426 Rice St. W., Stillwater expressed disappointment in communications about the closing schools.

6. Carl Blondin, 617 Sunrise Ave., Stillwater spoke about the need for a capital campaign to replace the new turf at the high school in 8 years.

7. Julie Casserly, 568 Eben Ct., Stillwater, expressed disappointment in the districts budget.

8. Clayton Hiemke, 717 Maple St., Stillwater spoke about the budget, censorship and COI.

VIII. Consent Agenda

A. Minutes of May 11, 2017 School Board Meeting

B. Minutes of May 25, 2017 School Board Meeting

C. Accept Gifts and Donations April 2017

D. Disbursement Register April 1-30, 2017

E. Treasurers Report April 2017

F. Human Resources Personnel Report

G. Certify the District Census

H. Food Service Bix Produce Company Renewal for 2017-2018

I. Food Service Milk & Dairy Renewal for 2017-2018

J. NE Metro 916 ECFC Renewal for 2017-2018

K. Designate Official with Authority for MDE Recertification System Barbara Proulx identified as official with authority for the 2017-2018 school year.

L. Lake Elmo Sanitary Sewer Improvements bid awarded to Miller Excavating, Inc. of Stillwater, MN.

M. Brookview Elementary Playground Equipment for $81,093.95 and Installation for $22,800.00 approved to St. Croix Recreation Fun Playgrounds, Inc.

N. Brookview Elementary Playground Surfacing approved for the amount of 160,676.12 to St. Croix Recreation Fun Playgrounds, Inc.

O. Northeast Metropolitan Intermediate School District 916 Long Term Facility Maintenance

Motion by: Lehmann; Second by: Pelletier; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

IX. Reports

A. Legislative and ESSA Summary

Ms. Hoheisel and Dr. McDowell reviewed the legislative changes from the 2017 session and the impact to the district.

X. Action Items

A. Read Well By Third Grade Plan

Ms. Larson, director of personal learning, requested approval of the plan. The school board members received the plan at their May 25 learning session.

Motion by: Pearson; Second by: OLoughlin; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

B. 2017-2018 Preliminary Budget

Ms. Hoheisel requested approval of the 2017-2018 preliminary budget. The board received and discussed the budget at their May 25 learning session.

Motion by: Lehmann; Second by: Stivland; Vote: 6 ayes, 1 nays, (Ptacek) Motion Carried.

C. Food Service Price Increase

Ms. Kristen Hoheisel provided information regarding the mandatory lunch price increase that becomes effective July 1, 2017. The price of all student lunches to be increased by ten cents and secondary breakfast increased by ten cents for the 2017-2018 school year.

Motion by: Stivland; Second by: Pelletier; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

D. Pankalo 916 Program Agreement 2017-2018

Stillwater Area Public Schools Food Service will provide meals for the Pankalo 916 Program located at 8568 Eagle Point Blvd in Lake Elmo, MN. The agreement will begin on July 1, 2017 and expire on June 30, 2018. ISD 834 staff will prepare and provide breakfast and lunch on site.

Motion by: Ptacek; Second by: OLoughlin; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

E. Delinquent Meal Account Policy

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is requiring school districts to have a policy in place informing the public of the responsibilities, options, procedures and notifications used in public school nutrition programs.

The policy was presented to the school board at their May 25, learning session.

Motion by: Pearson; Second by: Stivland; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

F. Human Resources Personnel Report

The human resources personnel report was removed from the consent agenda at the start of meeting.

Motion by: Lehmann; Second by: OLoughlin; Vote: 6 ayes, 1 nays (Ptacek), Motion Carried.

XI. Superintendent and Board Member Updates

A. Superintendent Report

Superintendent Pontrelli reported she attended many wonderful end of the year events. She announced the district is holding a meeting regarding mental health on June 21 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Stillwater Public Library.

B. Chairpersons Report

1. Mr. Hoeppner reported on the learning session where board members received information and discussed the special ed. Study, Read Well Plan, Q-Comp and Instructional Coaching, Facility Fee Rates, and an update on the Pony Activity Center.

C. Board Member Reports

1. Mr. Hoeppner attended the District Retirement Dinner and the Distinguished Alumni Dinner and reported on a recent EMID meeting.

2. Mr. Ptacek distributed the 916 Talking Points and announced Pankalo School is holding an open house on August 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3. Ms. Pearson thanked long-time volunteer Karen Rose for her service, attended the Scholarship Award Ceremony, the Baccalaureate ceremony and gave a shout out to staff for packing.

4. Ms. OLoughlin thanked the staff and teachers for their work and recognized the last day of school was filled with emotion.

5. Mr. Lehmann Congratulated the 2017 Graduates who participated in the 141st Commencement Ceremony. He also reported attending the District Retirement Dinner and the Distinguished Alumni Dinner.

6. Ms. Pelletier announce the Partnership Plan has two big impacts grants for 2017-2018. Thanked Principal Cox and staff at Oak Park for a wonderful last day of school.

7. Ms. Stivland reported on the May 15 TAB Committee meeting and expressed disappointment in the districts lack of recognition in the school closings.

D. Working Group Reports

1. Ms. Pelletier reported that the policy working group will be meeting on June 19 to work on the discipline policy and the special education work load policy.

XI. Adjournment

The meeting adjourned to closed session for negotiations at 9:48 p.m.

Motion by: Lehmann; Second by: Pearson; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

With all board members present, closed session began 9:56 p.m.

The closed session adjourned to open meeting at 11:39 p.m.

Motion by: Pearson; Second by: Stivland; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

The meeting adjourned at11:40 p.m.

Motion by: Pearson; Second by: Lehmann; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

Respectfully submitted, Jennifer Pelletier, school board clerk.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, 2017

706081

http://stillwatergazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/06/706081-1.pdf