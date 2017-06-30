Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-2635

Estate of

Peter L. Morey; a/k/a Peter Lynn Morey,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Krista M. Morey, whose address is 7426 Isleton Ave. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: June 28, 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier,

Registrar

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Molly R. Wiese

Deckert & Van Loh, P.A.

12912 63rd Avenue North

Maple Grove, MN, 55369

Attorney License No: 0391941

Telephone: (763) 587-7100

FAX: (763) 587-7110

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, July 7, 2017

706808