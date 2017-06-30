Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-2763

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PAUL L. HARVEY,

ALSO KNOWN AS PAUL HARVEY,

DECEDENT.

Elaine M. Harvey (Petitioner) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.

It is Ordered that on August 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Judicial Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, 55082, on the Petition.

The Petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than 3 years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the Court probate the Decedents Will dated August 28, 2007, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing, and by publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat 524.1-401(3).

Dated: June 28, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ John McBride

Judge of District Court

/s/ Elizabeth Olson, Court Administrator/Deputy

Sjoberg & Tebelius, PA

Samuel S. Stalsberg

MN Attorney License #0390737

2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101

Woodbury, Minnesota 55125

Telephone: 651-738-3433

Facsimile: 651-738-0020

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, July 7, 2017

706860