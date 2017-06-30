Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-2763
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PAUL L. HARVEY,
ALSO KNOWN AS PAUL HARVEY,
DECEDENT.
Elaine M. Harvey (Petitioner) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on August 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Judicial Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, 55082, on the Petition.
The Petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than 3 years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the Court probate the Decedents Will dated August 28, 2007, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing, and by publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat 524.1-401(3).
Dated: June 28, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ John McBride
Judge of District Court
/s/ Elizabeth Olson, Court Administrator/Deputy
Sjoberg & Tebelius, PA
Samuel S. Stalsberg
MN Attorney License #0390737
2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101
Woodbury, Minnesota 55125
Telephone: 651-738-3433
Facsimile: 651-738-0020
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
June 30, July 7, 2017
706860