Ordinances – CITY OF STILLWATER

ORDINANCE 1096

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 43.131

OF THE STILLWATER CITY CODE

The City Council of the City of Stillwater does ordain:

1. AMENDING. The Stillwater City Code, Section 43.131, is hereby amended to read as follows:

Section 43.131. Temporary Licenses.

Subd. 1. Temporary Licenses may be issued subject to the provisions and restrictions set forth in Minnesota Statute Section 340A Subd. 10 and 304A.410 Subd. 10, and any further restrictions set forth in City Policy.

2. SAVING. In all other ways, the City Code will remain in full force and effect.

3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance will be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication according to law.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Stillwater this 20th day of June, 2017.

CITY OF STILLWATER

/s/ Ted Kozlowski

Ted Kozlowski, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Diane F. Ward

Diane F. Ward, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, 2017

706877