Ordinances – CITY OF STILLWATER

ORDINANCE 1096
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 43.131
OF THE STILLWATER CITY CODE
The City Council of the City of Stillwater does ordain:
1. AMENDING. The Stillwater City Code, Section 43.131, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Section 43.131. Temporary Licenses.
Subd. 1. Temporary Licenses may be issued subject to the provisions and restrictions set forth in Minnesota Statute Section 340A Subd. 10 and 304A.410 Subd. 10, and any further restrictions set forth in City Policy.
2. SAVING. In all other ways, the City Code will remain in full force and effect.
3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance will be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication according to law.
Adopted by the City Council of the City of Stillwater this 20th day of June, 2017.
CITY OF STILLWATER
/s/ Ted Kozlowski
Ted Kozlowski, Mayor
Attest:
/s/ Diane F. Ward
Diane F. Ward, City Clerk
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
June 30, 2017
706877