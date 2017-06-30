Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will consider City-initiated Zoning Map Amendments for the consideration of the rezoning of the properties located at 419 2nd Street South, 322 Broadway Street South and 435 Broadway Street South from Central Business District to RB Two Family Residential. PIDS 28.030.20.41.0140, 28.030.20.44.0103 and 28.030.20.44.0070. Complete property and legal descriptions available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-27.

The following public hearings will be held:

The Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m.

The City Council will meet on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017, at 7 p.m.

All meetings will be held in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, Stillwater, Minnesota. All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, 2017

706776