Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Brian Brosdahl, property owner, for the Consideration of Variances associated with an addition to and the rehab of a multi-family home. Property located at 419 2nd St. S. in the CBD District. PID 28.030.20.44.0019. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-23.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, 2017

706766