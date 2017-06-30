Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Sithyvon and Jill Chau, property owners, for the Consideration of an 8 Variance to the rear yard setback for the construction of a 15 x 15 deck. Property located at 1429 Macey Way in the CCR District. PID 19.030.20.31.0077. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-26.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, 2017

706764