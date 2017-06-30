Museum Outdoor Movie Night — ‘The Kid’

The Washington County Historical Society will show Charlie Chaplin’s first full-length film, “The Kid,” at the Hay Lake School Museum in Scandia on Friday, June 30. The screening is free and open to the public.

On Friday, June 30, the Hay Lake School Museum will project Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 classic, “The Kid,” onto the side of the museum. The event is free with concessions available for purchase.

“The Kid” was Charlie Chaplin’s first full-length film and was a huge box office success. It was also the second-highest-grossing film of 1921 and was selected to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” “The Kid” is widely considered one of the greatest films of the silent era.

The movie follows an unwed woman who leaves a charity hospital carrying her newborn son. She abandons her child in the back of an automobile. The Tramp (Charlie Chaplin) finds the baby. At first unwilling to take responsibility, he softens up and names the boy John. The mother then feels regret and goes back to retrieve her child, but he is gone. Cut to five years later, lives have changed, but what happens when the mother, child and the Tramp meet? Event organizers say this comedy/drama will have you smiling and possibly shedding a tear.

This event is for all ages, and families are encouraged to bring their children out for a movie night under the stars. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets .

The Hay Lake School Museum is located at 14020 195th St. N. in Scandia.

Contact Dustyn Dubuque at [email protected] or 651-433-4019 with questions.