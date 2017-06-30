Back in Time: The Marine Brewery

The Marine Saloon in 1890. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

BY BRENT PETERSON

GAZETTE COLUMNIST

As the summers hot and humid temperatures move into our region it is refreshing to have a nice cold beverage from the refrigerator. To some, that beverage may be a beer. As one wipes off the label of the beer, the place it was brewed catches the drinker’s eye — often Milwaukee or St. Louis. After the cool drink is finished, there is a moment’s pause to reflect — what if the brewery were just around the corner? Knowing it’s not, the drinker heads out to finish the yard work.

Before Prohibition, Stillwater boasted three breweries, and even the small village of Marine had a brewery.

According to the “History of Washington County and the St. Croix Valley” published in 1881, the “Marine brewery was started about 1856 by [John] Kaufman, a German from Hudson.” Then, about three years later, Swiss-born John Graf purchased Kaufman’s brewery, and in 1865 constructed larger buildings for development of a bigger brewery with his son Emil.

In 1870, the brewery was sold to John F. Wichman and Henry Gartner. These gentlemen had come to Marine in the mid-1850s and were now embarking on making this one of the premiere breweries in the state. Emil Graf and his wife in 1865. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

The brewery consisted at this time of a saloon and Wichman’s home, and the buildings were near the river bluff just south of the millstream, near where the mill site historic marker is standing today.

By 1875, the Marine Brewery operated by Wichman & Gartner was making approximately 185 barrels of beer annually. In 1880, after Gartner’s death, Wichman became the sole owner and the production of the brewery was increased. In 1880, the brewery manufactured 300 barrels of beer, using nine hundred bushels of barley and employing two men.

