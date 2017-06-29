Register for Little Lumberjacks Parade

Stillwater’s Lumberjack Days will host a Little Lumberjacks Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, in South Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater.

Kids of all ages are invited to dress up as a “LumberJack,” “LumberJane,” or their favorite book, movie or cartoon character. Moms and dads are welcome to walk with their kids. Strollers are welcome, but bicycles are not allowed.

After the parade there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy in north Lowell Park.

Cost is $5 per child or $10 per family. Donations go to Women UNITED of Washington County East.

Info and registration: lumberjackdays.com/little-lumberjacks-parade