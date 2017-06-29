McCollum nominates 10 students to attend U.S. service academies

Congresswoman McCollum nominated 10 students in the 4th Congressional District students to attend U.S. Service Academies in the fall. Each received and accepted an appointment to attend. The students are:
• Ethan Auleciems of Lake Elmo (Stillwater Area H.S.) — U.S. Air Force Academy
• Madison Berg of Lake Elmo (Hill-Murray School) — U.S. Military Academy
• Gavin Bradley of Woodbury (Woodbury H.S.) — U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
• Riley Domler of St. Paul (Cretin-Derham Hall) — U.S. Naval Academy
• Brittany Mahowald of Woodbury (East Ridge H.S.) – U.S. Air Force Academy
• Noah Qiu of Woodbury (Woodbury H.S.) — U.S. Air Force Academy
• Matthew Steiner of Roseville (DeLaSalle H.S.) — U.S. Air Force Academy
• River Thompson of Shoreview (Mounds View H.S. & Marion Military Institute) – U.S. Military Academy
• Noelle Tomes of Woodbury (East Ridge H.S.) — U.S. Air Force Academy
• Erik Vick of West Lakeland (St. Thomas Academy) – U.S. Military Academy