Lakeview Health Foundation awards more than $100K in grants

Lakeview Health Foundation awarded $113,972 to patient care projects at its recent grant funding meeting.

The donations came from community members and business and employees who felt prompted to give to the “Greatest Needs” fund.

“We are delighted to be able to support these extremely worthy projects that will make a real difference in the lives of patients and the community,” said Paul Erickson, executive director of the Lakeview Health Foundation. “We continue to be humbled by the commitment of our donors to help improve the care we provide to the people of Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley.”

Highlights of the 12 projects to enhance patients’ experience and care which will benefit from the grants include:

• Newborn transport system for the Lakeview EMS ambulance to bring at-risk newborns to Lakeview Hospital from western Wisconsin hospitals.

• Funding of a program to safely dispose of excess opioid medicines through disposable safety bags, helping to reduce the risk of opioid addiction in the community.

• Special safety equipment for the Stillwater Medical Group clinic to help patients with physical difficulties move between a sitting and standing position.

• Funding for the music therapy program at Lakeview Hospital, providing equipment and a therapist to offer integrative therapy which can ease pain and reduce anxiety for patients.

• Purchase of remote video patient monitoring system to enhance safety for hospital patients at risk of falling.

• Supplies for the volunteer Knitted Knockers project, which provides free, hand-knit breast prosthetics for cancer survivors.

• Purchase of audio and visual recording equipment to enhance staff and volunteer training.

• Supply of comfort blankets for children and elderly surgery patients.

To find out more about the work of the Lakeview Health Foundation, visit lakeviewhealth.org/LakeviewFoundation.