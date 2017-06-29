Sports Brenden picks perfect time for an ace Published June 29, 2017 at 12:16 pm By Stillwater Gazette Jason Brenden cashed in with his hole-in-one during the 7th Annual Lions Open Golf Tournament, a fundraiser conducted by St. Croix Preparatory Academy at StoneRidge Golf Course on Wednesday, June 14.Brenden, an SCPA parent, aced the 154-yard, par-3 14th hole to win a Rolex watch valued at $8,500 from tournament sponsor RF Moeller Jewelers.The golf tournament raised more than $70,000 for SCPA athletics and its new outdoor facilities project. (Contributed photo)