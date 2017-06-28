SAHS grad among 4 students honored by Hennepin Theatre Trust

Mary Burchill, a Stillwater Area High School graduate was one of four students honored by the Hennepin Theatre Trust with the 2016-2017 Spotlight Education Triple Threat Award at the 12th annual Spotlight Showcase June 12-13.

Burchill, who graduated from high school this spring, has performed the role of Cinderella in “Cinderella,” Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and Leading Player in “Pippin.” She will attend Texas Christian University in the fall.

Triple Threat honorees are selected for their excellence in singing, acting and dancing, as well as demonstrating community leadership, teamwork and artistry. They were chosen from more than 80 Minnesota high school juniors and seniors.

A group of 40 semi-finalists were invited to audition, and 24 students were chosen as finalists. Following a vigorous series of evaluations, four winners were selected. Winners receive the Triple Threat Broadway Experience, an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City to meet with industry professionals, participate in workshops and attend Broadway shows.