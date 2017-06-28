Greater Stillwater Chamber celebrates 500th member

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the addition of its 500th member.

Valley Bookseller recently re-joined the Chamber and is officially the 500th member of the Chamber.

“We are so excited to be at 500 members, and thrilled that Valley Bookseller, a Stillwater institution since 1990, is back and is that member,” said chamber director Robin Anthony. “In our 125-plus year history, we have never reached this 500 member milestone, and we plan to continue to grow membership so we can further support St Croix Valley businesses.”

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to serve, advocate for and promote the interests of businesses while enriching the life of the community.

Chamber leadership changed after the chamber’s former director stepped down in August 2015. Robin Anthony took the job in April 2016. Since then more than 150 organizations have joined.

“Word is catching on that we offer a great value and ROI for businesses,” said Erica Oesterreich, membership manager. “We help member organizations thrive when they use our tools and programs.”

Valley Bookseller rejoined the chamber to use their marketing tools and attend networking events.

“We had no idea we were to be the 500th Chamber member, and are happy to wear that hat,” said Valley Bookseller manager Kathleen Eddy. “As a well-established, and locally owned and operated retailer in downtown Stillwater, it’s always good business to connect with other local organizations and continue to build relationships.”