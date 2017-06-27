Stillwater Lift Bridge stuck in up position

The Empress Andiamo unloaded its passengers at Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater, after the lift bridge got stuck in a partially up position June 27. Passengers were loaded onto Stillwater Trolley Co. trolleys. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

The Stillwater Lift Bridge lost power shortly after noon and is stuck in a partial up position, said MnDOT representative Kevin Gutknecht.

“An incident with the bridge’s electrical access took place just after noon,” Gutknecht said. “It is not an issue with any mechanical components of the bridge.”

Crews on scene told The Gazette a meter socket blew. The blown meter socket, which appeared black and charred, meant the bridge lost power and got stuck only partially raised.

Xcel Energy and MnDOT crews are working to fix the problem and expect the bridge to reopen today.

“We advise people who need to cross the river to go up to the Osceola bridge or go south to the I-94 bridge,” Gutknecht said.

Because the bridge was only partially up when the power went out, a St. Croix Boat & Packet boat, the Empress Andiamo, was stranded north of the lift bridge. It moored next to downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park and unloaded its passengers onto Stillwater Trolley Co. trolleys.

MnDOT updates the status of the lift bridge here.

This story has been updated.