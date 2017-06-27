Hammerlund wins annual car giveaway

From left are Ali Raduenz, Laura Raduenz (controller) Bobby Raduenz (sales), car giveaway winner Andrew Hammerlund, Mike Kahn (general manager), DJ Raduenz (owner) and Linda Raduenz. (Photo courtesy of Stillwater Motors)

Andrew Hammerlund won the 37th annual graduation car giveaway from Stillwater Motors at the Stillwater Area High School senior class party. The giveaway provided him with $5,000 to use toward his choice of new or used vehicle.

When the winner was announced, Andrew said, he was surprised and didn’t think he heard the right name, until some of his friends came over and started patting him in the back and congratulating him.

Stillwater Motors and the Raduenz family have been offering a vehicle or certificate as the height of the midnight party giveaways for 37 years. Owner DJ Raduenz sees the giveaway as a way of serving his community and the St Croix Valley by providing a reason for students to attend the party on graduation eve.

Hammerlund is headed to North Dakota State University this fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering.