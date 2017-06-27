Food truck becomes a regular at Maple Island Brewery

El Coronel, a Mexican food truck owned and operated by a longtime employee of the Lake Elmo Inn, will operate in the parking lot of Maple Island Brewing in downtown Stillwater this summer. (Photo courtesy of El Coronel)

Starting next week, patrons of Maple Island Brewing Co. in downtown Stillwater will find a food truck in the parking lot Wednesday through Sunday.

Owned by Woodbury resident Emilio Candia, the “El Coronel” food truck serves authentic Mexican cuisine.

“I offer Mexican food — like real Mexican food,” said Candia, a native of Mexico who has worked at the Lake Elmo Inn 17 years. “I use corn tortillas, homemade salsas … Everything is homemade. Everything is made to order.”

Candia opened the food truck last year, after taking over the project from a friend who started creating the food truck but then moved away before opening.

“I always wanted to do my own business,” said Candia, who said he’s long enjoyed cooking.

Last year the food truck could be seen in downtown St. Paul and at events, as well as outside Smalley’s Caribbean Barbeque in Stillwater a couple nights a week.

This year Candia received permission from Frank Fabio, owner of Maple Island, to be do business outside the brewery.

Fabio said the deal is a win-win for his business and Candia.

“Microbreweries are in need of food,” Fabio said. “You’ve got people drinking beer. … It makes sense to have food.”

“Emilio’s truck is phenomenal,” Fabio added. “We’re happy to have him. I think the food truck revolution is only going to get stronger and bigger, and I appreciate the city of Stillwater allowing this to happen.”

El Coronel is expected to be open approximately 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday during the summer.

The Stillwater Planning Commission approved a seasonal food vending permit June 14.

