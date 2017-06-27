Column: God bless camp

Marny Stebbins

It’s only June and already, the words “God bless camp” are on the tip of my tongue.

Before I can pour a cup of coffee, I have been bombarded with early morning craft projects at our kitchen table. We have made fairy houses out of shoe boxes and DIY hummingbird feeders out of plastic lemonade cups. We have glued mermaid tails to our old swimsuits and painted an entire zoo of rock animals. Googly eyes and glow-in-the-dark glitter dangle from our cockapoo’s white fur, the sad remnants of a blow dryer massacre. I’m beginning to think there’s not enough suction in my vacuum to make it to July.

All of this creative goodness, before a cup of coffee.

Someone, who for his safety shall not be named, dug out the “kitchen science” workbook and proceeded to make a concoction of exceptionally slow-forming, heavily food-colored, rock candy and “exploding volcanic lava” — in the same bowl. Until the kitchen ceiling has been successfully scrubbed and repainted, he shall dine on the back patio, where lunch experimentation is forgiven with an aggressive spray of the hose.

There’s a fine line between enjoying the freedom of unscheduled summer hours and creatively destroying the house. We need a more rustic setting, where you can eat, sleep and pee in approximately the same square of space without judgement. We need camp.

“Are you nervous to spend a whole week away from me?” I ask my 12-year-old son.

Then we laugh and laugh.

We both know full well, camp is the highlight of summer. Bunkbeds and bug spray, campfires and canoes, fishing and forests — camp is the ultimate taste of freedom, the absolute best part of long summer days. Camp is the late night movie at the drive-in, the cute lifeguard at the pool, the chocolate square in the s’more. Camp is the week you savor.

So we pack mini bottles of shampoo and argue about acceptable levels of DEET. We roll up the old sleeping bag and write his name on the inside of his underwear. I threaten to show up in my pink robe if he doesn’t brush his teeth at night. He explains to me how to make a toothbrush from a piece of birch wood.

The day before camp begins, the air is ripe with anticipation, but the day of registration, the air feels distinctly heavy. Suddenly, a week feels like a long time to be without exploding food.

As I stand there holding his pillow, I think about friends who are moving their freshly graduated kids into dorms in the fall. I think about how hard it would be to give up the bookends of my day — watching them shuffle with sleepy eyes to the kitchen in the morning and thump their tired feet up the staircase at night. How I would miss the quiet fall of their breath as they sleep, the scatter of their bangs across their forehead. It feels too steep, this trajectory to independence.

I quietly reach for his hand and he, without hesitation, responds with a threat to vomit.

I think this must be how it happens — we learn to say a thousand little goodbyes before we are faced to say the big one. We let go, one week at a time and, in doing this, we learn to be more present, one week at a time.

I predict the mini shampoo bottles will remain unopened and the contents of his bag will smell like mildew by the end of the week. I’m sure we will choose to dispose of his sandals before the ride home in the Suburban. I hope he learns the love-hate relationship you develop for your bunkmate and the sweet feeling of exhaustion after a campfire on a cool night. I hope he brushes his teeth.

But, as long as he comes home with legs covered in bug bites and a bucket full of stories, camp will be a blessing.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.