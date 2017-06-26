Wisconsin woman dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning on boat near Stillwater

Authorities say a 24-year-old Wisconsin woman likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat on the St. Croix River Sunday, June 25.

Around 5:30 p.m. June 25, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Offices was asked to conduct a welfare check of a boat somewhere on the St. Croix River. The occupants were going to camp at a beach on Saturday, June 24, but no one had been able to reach them, the sheriff’s office says.

Water patrols from St. Croix and Washington counties began searching the river, and located the boat around 5:45 p.m. at the Highline Beach area in St. Joseph Township, Wis., the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says. Owned by the St. Croix Yacht Club, the beach is across the river from Xcel Energy’s King Plant in Oak Park Heights and is only accessible by boat or a private road, the sheriff’s office says.

Three people were on board. Justin Roskos, 25, of Hastings, and Hayden Johnson, 27, of River Falls, Wis., were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Ashley G. Speer, 24, of Glenwood City, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation indicates probable carbon monoxide poisoning, but the investigation is ongoing.

The boat was a 34-foot 1989 Wellcraft pleasure boat registered to Justin Roskos.