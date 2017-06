Registration is open for the official Lumberjack Days 5K and 10K races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Pioneer Park in Stillwater.

The course loops around Lake McKusick and returns to Pioneer Park.

Registration includes a T-shirt, refreshments after the run and a free beer (21+) at the Lumberjack Days beer tent.

To guarantee a T-shirt, participants must by July 7.

Registration by July 7 costs $25 for the 5K and $30 for the 10K. Prices increase after July 7.

Info: bit.Ly/2rUwTFa