Golf: 3M Championship shooting for ‘bigger and better’

The 3M Championship is expecting another strong field when it returns to the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine on July 31-Aug. 6.

This marks the 25th year for the PGA Tour Champions event that began as the Burnet Senior Classic. The tournament, which expects to donate $1.3 million to Alina Health from this year’s event, has raised more than $25 million for charity since the inaugural event at Bunker Hills Golf Club in 1993.

3M Championship Executive Director Hollis Cavner said he expects at least 20 of the top 25 players on the PGA Tour Champions to participate in this year’s event, including defending champion Joe Durant, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman and Vijay Singh. After recently turning 50, tour rookies David Toms and Steve Flesch are also expected to compete at the Minnesota stop for the first time.

The large galleries and support from spectators is one of the reasons this event is able to draw such a strong field each year, Cavner suggested during a media event at the TPC Twin Cities on Monday, June 19.

“They like being in front of crowds,” Cavner said.

“This truly is one of the best events we have on tour,” added Durant, who made eagle on the first playoff hole to defeat Miguel Angel Jimenez for the title a year ago. “.”

The Post-It Products Greats of Golf Competition is also back this year, featuring headliners Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino. Competitors in the team competition, which is also scheduled to include Ben Crenshaw, Nancy Lopez and Hale Irwin, among others, will tee off after the regular tournament field on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“Our fans can expect to see some great golf,” Cavner said. “For 25 years our sponsors and volunteers have supported us, which has made a real difference for our local community.”

The late Arnold Palmer was a regular participant and supporter of the 3M Championship — and a close friend of Cavner’s — so it is no surprise that this year’s event will pay tribute to golf’s most popular, charismatic and beloved player and ambassador.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Cavner, who hosted Palmer in Minnesota just two weeks before he passed away last fall. “This will be very strange not having him with us. He was the best of all time. He’ll always be a part of the tournament. He might not be here in person, but I can assure you the players and everybody else will be thinking about it. Our plan is to honor him this year. That’s part of our whole deal this year. It’s been a great run with him, it really has.”

And while Cavner is focused on promoting this year’s 3M Championship, he also acknowledged that his Pro Links Sports marketing firm and 3M have put in a bid to host a PGA Tour event, possibly as early as 2019.

“This town deserves a big global event,” Cavner said. “We’ve had the (PGA Championship and Ryder Cup) and I think a PGA Tour event would be tremendously successful here on a yearly basis, without a doubt. We have, I think, probably the best Champions Tour event — here and Houston are the two biggest events on tour — and we have a great event today, but this town and 3M both deserve bigger and better and that’s the next step.”

Cavner said the TPC Twin Cities could be lengthened and toughened up to adequately challenge the top players in the world.

The course already went through some moderate changes after storms on June 11 rolled through with hail and 60-mile-per-hour winds that took out 43 trees on the property.

“I think 70 percent of homes in the TPC are damaged,” Cavner said. “The agronomy crew and everybody tells me by tournament time it will be perfect. We shouldn’t have any residual damage by then.”

Cavner and Palmer, who helped design it, toured the course to discuss ways it could be altered to accommodate the long-hitters from the PGA Tour.

“Before Arnold passed away he came out here, and I’ve talked to Tom Lehman about it,” Cavner said. “One of the times (Palmer) came in last summer we went hole-by-hole and looked at it and I’ve talked to Tom about it to help with the modifications and changes if we need to. You can make this into one hell of a hard track if you want. There’s another 600 yards in tee boxes without doing anything and if you take the rough in, it’s tough. If you let the rough up, this becomes a brute.

“We like to keep it down for the Champions Tour because we want to see scores low. We want it fun and lots of birdies and we want the same thing out of the PGA, but we would definitely toughen the course up. We can have it out to 7,800 yards if we want to.”

Cavner said all of his discussions with new PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan have been encouraging.

“We’ve had nothing but great conversations with the PGA Tour,” Cavner said. “They’d love to have us on tour. It comes down to getting a date.

“They could come back and say it’s not happening and I would be damn disappointed, but if that were the case we’ve still got a tremendous event.”