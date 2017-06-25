Winemaker’s Forum raises nearly $80,000 for prescription assistance

Mike Ripley and Dr. Brian Cress enjoy one of the South African wines selected for the Winemaker’s Forum. (Submitted photo)

The Lakeview Health Foundation’s ninth annual Winemaker’s Forum raised nearly $80,000 to support patients who struggle to afford their medications.

The event took place on June 8 at the Stillwater Public Library, and nearly 200 guests attended.

The prescription assistance program annually serves more than 200 individuals, primarily St. Croix Valley residents. In 2016, prescriptions totaling $302,585 were provided to patients through the program. The majority of those using the program had a monthly household income of less than $2,500.