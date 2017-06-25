White, Joyce claim North Star Grand Prix titles

Cyclists competing in the North Star Grand Prix charge up Chilkoot Hill during the Stillwater Criterium on Sunday, June 18. (Contributed photo by Stephanie Williams)

A second-place finish in the Stillwater Criterium was enough for Colin Joyce to capture the overall men’s championship in the North Star Grand Prix on Sunday, June 18 in downtown Stillwater.

The five-day stage race started on Wednesday, June 14 in St. Paul and visited Cannon Falls, Minneapolis and North Mankato before finishing up in Stillwater with a grueling final stage that includes the notorious Chilkoot Hill and it’s 24-percent grade climb.

The overall women’s champion was Emma White, who finished third in the final stage but was able to hold off Stillwater Criterium winner Marlies Mejias and runner-up Ruth Winder. Dylan Sunderland, middle, takes top honors in the men’s division of the Stillwater Criterium and is joined on the podium by runner-up Collin Joyce, left, who was the overall Grand Prix champion, and third-place stage finisher Samuel Bassetti. (Contributed photo by Stephanie Williams)

“It feels like a dream,” White said in a press release story by Clara Beard. “Wwe got the yellow jersey on the second stage adn were able to defend it all week, which was such a pleasure for our team. We are so happy that we are pulling together. This is the best result we’ve had all year adn I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Joyce finished second behind Dylan Sunderland in the final men’s race while Samuel Bassetti followed in third place.

“It feels really good, I’m happy,” Joyce said. “The team rode really impressively and I got to cap it off for them and all their hard work. They made it as easy as possibly for me. I just had to follow and relax, then did what I had to do to finish it off. The team rode absolutely amazing.”

Joyce (10:26:19) and Rally Cycling teammate Brandon McNulty (10:27:13) swept the top two spots in the overall Grand Prix standings, separated by less than a minute, while Bryan Gomez of Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development followed in third place (10:27:28).

Sunderland and NSW Institute of Sport teammates Josh Taylor and Miguel Byron moved out front early in the 23-lap race, but Joyce and McNulty remained close enough to hold their positions in the overall standings.

“We just put our head down and committed and that was it, we didn’t see the field again,” Sunderland said. “When it got to one lap to go, I knew I just had to keep riding and not take any silly risks, to not crash in the last corner. There was a lot of relief coming up the last climb and not seeing anyone behind me.”

Sunderland won the Ellen Watters most aggressive jersey while Tony Baca prevailed in the Shimano King of the Hill competition. The Jack Links sprint jersey went to Alfredo Rodriguez and Kevin Gerkins was honored as the Diamondback best amateur rider. The North Star Grand Prix drew large crowds to downtown Stillwater for the fifth and final stage of the five-day event. (Contributed photo by Stephanie Williams)

The women’s competition was tighter, with White (8:26:18) pulling out the victory and Mejias (8:26:22) holding off Winder (8:26:22) by a slim margin.

Winder made a strong charge up the hill on the final lap before slowing the last few meters, which opened the door for Mejias to win the stage and for White to keep the yellow jersey. White also won the Greg Lemond best young rider jersey and Tayler Wiles won the Shimano Queen of the Mountain jersey. Mejias was presented the Jack Links sprinter jersey and Lily Williams received the Diamondback best amateur jersey.

Following the last stage, race organizers also presented the Carla Swart Sportsmanship Award to Beth Ann Orton, who was honored by her peers for exemplary sportsmanship.

“It’s really meaningful, because the folks who’ve won it in years prior I consider mentors of mine, Joy McCulloch and Lauren Hall, who are also good friends as well,” Orton said. “So, it means a lot because it means that my peers and competitors voted for me — it’s very touching.”

Results and additional information on the North Star Grand Prix are available at www.northstarbicyclefestival.com.