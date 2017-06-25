Stillwater woman graduates Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Kayla M. Utecht has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas.

Utecht is the daughter of Sharon and Brian Utecht, of Stillwater, Minn. She graduated from home-school in Stillwater.

Utecht completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate of applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.