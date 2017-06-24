Youth Service Bureau’s inaugural gala raises over $41,000 for expansion

Youth Service Bureau, Inc. (YSB) has announced that it raised more than $41,000 at its inaugural gala in May.

All funds raised will be contributed to its program expansion campaign and matched by the Otto Bremer Trust. Funding supports the work and mission of YSB, helping youth and families learn the skills they need to be more successful at home, in school and throughout the community.

YSB presented former Washington County Sheriff William Hutton with an award for Lifetime Service to Youth and Families and noted his “unwavering support for at-risk youth and families over a career spanning more than three decades.”

Expansion efforts supported by the gala include adding three licensed therapists that will serve the Cottage Grove, Stillwater and Woodbury offices; and growing YSB’s school-based services by adding three chemical health specialists.