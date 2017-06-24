Mason Jennings to play Lumberjack Days

Mason Jennings will play at Lumberjack Days in Stillwater July 22.

Stillwater Lumberjack Days organizers are announcing Mason Jennings is scheduled to play the festival as a headliner Saturday, July 22. He is the final act to be announced.

Jennings has called Minnesota home for more than 20 years after moving to Minneapolis and producing his first album in 1997. Known for his distinctive voice, Jennings is a singer-songwriter in the American folk-pop genre. Jennings released his 13th album, “Wild Dark Metal” in 2016.

The volunteer group, The Locals, is in its fifth year organizing Stillwater’s summer festival, and stage organizers Paul Creager and Sam Ziemer said Jennings will bring locals downtown this summer.

“We’ve heard his name mentioned a lot when we ask people who they would like to see,” Paul Creager said. “He’s in that list of the biggest names in Minnesota music.”

Despite a long career in the Minnesota music scene, Jennings will perform for the first time in Stillwater this year.

“He has a big fan base, but hasn’t played in Stillwater,” Creager said. “I’m really excited to have him play at Lumberjack Days, and the response has been great — not just with fans but with other musicians.”

Jennings gained popularity in the early 2000s, but has been largely absent in resent years. Ziemer thinks that’s about to change.

“It’s really good timing because he is having a resurgence in popularity and I think people have a real appreciation for his songwriting,” Ziemer said. “You are going to see a resurgence of Mason Jennings as a staple in the Minnesota music scene.”

With Jennings, Har Mar Superstar and Erik Koskinen in the lineup, Creager said he is excited for the weekend of live music in Stillwater.

“I think we are hitting the mark of what local people want to hear,” Creager said.

“There is going to be something for everyone to look for,” Ziemer said. “There’s a little rock and roll, some dance music, Mason Jennings with the songwriter sound — a little bit of something for everyone.”

While organizing, Creager and Ziemer wanted to find a balance between local musicians and artists from across the state.

“I’m excited about the amount of local musicians that are a part of the lineup,” Creager said. “About one-third of the musicians are locals.”

“We are showcasing Minnesota music and how fortunate we are to be surrounded by great musicians,” Ziemer said.

“Some of these musicians on their own could be a $30 to $50 ticket,” Creager said. “We have some of the best in Minnesota music right now and some great local performers. The whole weekend is going to be good.”

Lumberjack Days lineup

Friday night will open with Stillwater band The Shackletons. The trio of brothers, Colin, Cameron and Evan Campbell, are an up-and-coming rock and blues band that released its first EP, “The Horizon Lines,” in December. Following onstage is the band Porcupine, with a late-90s alternative rock sound, and next is the punk-meets-blues music of Alex “Crankshaft” Larson. Friday evening is rounded out by Haley Bonar, styling her solo music career as simply “HALEY.”

The music lineup on Saturday kicks of with Stillwater bluegrass band Blue Hazard. The band writes original music and also plays popular cover music from both the bluegrass and rock and roll genres, and in 2017 the band released its latest album, “Sideshow.” Blue Hazard is followed by other Stillwater bands — The Sunken Lands and Ziemer’s own band, Ruben.

Mason Jennings then takes the stage, followed by Har Mar Superstar.

Sunday’s music lineup makes the final day of the festival a good time for families with kids to come and relax. The day begins with Candy Shop, a live band that performs upbeat American Top 40 pop music that will get adults and kids dancing.

Lowland Lakers follows, and the weekend ends with Erik Koskinen.

This year’s Lumberjack Days festival runs July 21-23.

Info: lumberjackdays.com

Contact Alicia Lebens at [email protected]