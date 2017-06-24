Learning Table Luncheon: Understanding generations in the workplace

Jen Bertsch of Moxy Coaching will give a presentation titled “Lead Well: Understanding Generations in the Workplace” at this month’s Learning Table Luncheon from the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

The event is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Watermark Church HUB, 5805 Osgood Ave. N., Oak Park Heights.

Bertsch has offered professional coaching and training for nearly 10 years. Her specialty is working with millennial leaders to create innovative, high-performing and fun teams. During her time with the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, her work helping young professionals integrate into the business community earned her the Duluth News Tribune’s 20 Under 40 Award.

Cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

Lunch is provided by Victoriano’s NY Style Pizza.

Info and registration: greaterstillwaterchamber