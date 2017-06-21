Opinion & Columns

Letter: Why I’m suing members of the school board

By

To the editor:

First, I would like to mention that the recent lawsuit put before the Minnesota Supreme Court was rejected, because under the law, our community gave authority to make decisions like school closures to the school board when we voted them into office. The fact that they can do so without good cause or reasoning seems inherently wrong to me. In my opinion, we elected officials with the idea that they would have the best interests of our children and community at heart. We assumed they’d be fair and transparent with us and be truthful and trustworthy. They failed in these tasks miserably.

Many times, at open meetings, I watched as parents and community members pleaded with the administration to reconsider closing three of the county’s best, most admired schools. I heard alternative ideas about how we could avoid closings. I watched the superintendant and some board members looking at their cell phones, computers, barely looking up, while these people poured their hearts out. I was disgusted at their blatant ignoring of this community’s wants and needs. This administration constantly said ,”It’s all about the kids,” but what is was really about was a bloated and uncaring administration who had their own interests at heart. NOT our children!

My lawsuit deals only with the allegation that several of the school board members — Tom Lehman, George Hoeppner, Paula O’Loughlin, Amy Burback and Kathleen Bucholtz — violated open meeting laws when they met and discussed school business outside of public notice as required by law. When I elect a public official, I expect them to listen to their constituents, follow the rules and regulations of office, and have the community’s best interests at heart. I feel the above mentioned have failed miserably in all these aspects.

Recently, hundreds of children had to say goodbye to their beloved schools for the last time. Many of them were crying so hard it was heart rending. The emotions of parents, teachers and kids were so raw and will not be healed soon. This was all wrong and unnecessary, and those responsible should be ashamed of themselves.

Laurie Sherburne
Stillwater

 

  • Kristie Mack

    Thank you Laurie!

  • Gary Horning

    Ms. Sherburne; As usual, you, representing 834 Voice here, are full of false facts and accusations. First, there was a good cause to close the schools, it’s been talked for about a decade now. It’s just that 834 Voice refuses to see it, or isn’t smart enough to see it. But I’d like to address your lawsuit and a statement you made. You said that five members violated open meeting laws when they met and discussed school business outside of public notice. You should know that meeting outside of normal school business meetings is not illegal. It’s only illegal when business is conducted, which brings me to my second point. You said they discussed school business. So, what exactly was discussed, and what proof do you have for your accusations. I hope it’s not the word of another 834 Voice member. I will be anxiously awaiting your answer.

  • Dena Marie

    BRAVO for writing this letter! You have wonderfully articulated what so many in this school district are feeling at this horrible time.

  • Kristie Mack

  • lottasplainin

    When dealing with manipulative and remorseless people of the type you eloquently describe in your letter, I have found it is wise to follow the advice of clinicians who deal with such people by making what they call the Rule of Threes your personal policy: “one lie, one broken promise, or a single neglected responsibility may be a misunderstanding. Two may involve a serious mistake. But three lies says you’re dealing with a liar, and deceit is the linchpin of conscienceless behavior.” This broken system collectively blew past three lies quite a while ago.

  • Carl Blondin

    The Supreme Court rejected 834 Voice’s petition for review because 834 Voice’s attorney, Fritz Knaak, failed to follow the Minnesota Rules of Civil Appellate Procedure and did not file 834 Voice’s petition for review within 30 days of the Court of Appeals decision. The Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court because 834 Voice’s petition for a writ of certiorari was not supported by the facts or the law. There is good cause to close the three elementary schools, in fact there is excellent cause to close them. Keeping them open is financially irresponsible and degrades the quality of education for all students in ISD 834. The school board wants to spend limited tax dollars on educating children. Ms. Sherburne wants to spend limited tax dollars on keeping open unneeded buildings in order to placate the egos of adults.

  • Randy Marsh

    I feel absolutely terrible that so many parents have been so angry with a school board decision that the bitterness has been passed to their children to the point that they were sobbing uncontrollably as school let out for the summer. You have poisoned your own children with your hate and bitterness and remain committed to tearing down the rest of the school district at the same time, you know the ones that aren’t blessed with all the built-in advantages that have been enjoyed at Withrow and Marine. The law is not on your side and neither is the silent majority that is tired of your bullying. Please look beyond your own selfish interests and do what’s best for the rest of the children in this district.