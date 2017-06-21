Letter: Why I’m suing members of the school board

To the editor:

First, I would like to mention that the recent lawsuit put before the Minnesota Supreme Court was rejected, because under the law, our community gave authority to make decisions like school closures to the school board when we voted them into office. The fact that they can do so without good cause or reasoning seems inherently wrong to me. In my opinion, we elected officials with the idea that they would have the best interests of our children and community at heart. We assumed they’d be fair and transparent with us and be truthful and trustworthy. They failed in these tasks miserably.

Many times, at open meetings, I watched as parents and community members pleaded with the administration to reconsider closing three of the county’s best, most admired schools. I heard alternative ideas about how we could avoid closings. I watched the superintendant and some board members looking at their cell phones, computers, barely looking up, while these people poured their hearts out. I was disgusted at their blatant ignoring of this community’s wants and needs. This administration constantly said ,”It’s all about the kids,” but what is was really about was a bloated and uncaring administration who had their own interests at heart. NOT our children!

My lawsuit deals only with the allegation that several of the school board members — Tom Lehman, George Hoeppner, Paula O’Loughlin, Amy Burback and Kathleen Bucholtz — violated open meeting laws when they met and discussed school business outside of public notice as required by law. When I elect a public official, I expect them to listen to their constituents, follow the rules and regulations of office, and have the community’s best interests at heart. I feel the above mentioned have failed miserably in all these aspects.

Recently, hundreds of children had to say goodbye to their beloved schools for the last time. Many of them were crying so hard it was heart rending. The emotions of parents, teachers and kids were so raw and will not be healed soon. This was all wrong and unnecessary, and those responsible should be ashamed of themselves.

Laurie Sherburne

Stillwater