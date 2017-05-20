Chamber welcomes new member Mama Ducks Shuttle Express

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new member, Mama Ducks Shuttle Express at a ribbon cutting event which took place at The Tilted Tiki.

In 2015, Barb Lehmicke and Lauren Weber saw a need for transportation services in the Stillwater area. They knew that with all of the weddings and group celebrations in the area, there was a need for group transportation services, and Mama Ducks was born. Mama Ducks Shuttle is intended as an affordable mode of group transportation in the St. Croix Valley.

Owned and operated by two local, longtime “mamas,” the service offers transportation in passenger vans (seating 14) to service weddings, bachelorette parties and private parties. It provides service from all hotels off of Highway 36 to local restaurants and bars around town.

“We are excited to be growing and have just added a third van to meet the demand for our services,” Lehmicke said.