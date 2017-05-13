Letter: 834 Voice offer is a bad deal for school district

To the editor:

834 Voice’s settlement offer to ISD 834 is a bad deal for the school district, and a very bad deal for our children.

In exchange for dropping litigation that they have as close to zero chance of winning as is imaginable, 834 Voice wants the District to keep open unneeded elementary schools for two years at a cost to the district of a couple of million dollars in extra expenses. In addition, the district must agree to keep open enrollment for Withrow and Oak Park elementary schools. In other words, 834 Voice wants to take $2 million out of our classrooms so people who live outside of ISD 834 can still open enroll.

That is an exceptionally bad deal for our children. Especially at a time when we have a serious over-crowding problem in our secondary classrooms. 834 Voice is offering nothing but deprivation of educational opportunities for our children.

By insisting on open enrollment 834 Voice has tipped its cards about who some of the people who are controlling 834 Voice are. Remember, the incorporator of 834 Voice is a person who does not live in our District. It seems outside interests want to deny educational opportunities for our children through an inefficient allocation of scarce tax dollars so their special interests can be met.

Carl Blondin

Stillwater