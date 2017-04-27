Letter: Minnesota guts pollinator protection

To the editor:

More than half of native bees in North America are declining and one in four are at risk for extinction. Ninety percent of North American grasslands have been converted to agriculture, and about half of Minnesota landmass is in agriculture, and much of that is planted with corn and soybeans. In 2016, Minnesota beekeepers lost 35 percent of their hives.

Last August, two events occurred that provided hope for pollinators. The governor’s executive order to reverse pollinator decline in Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) review of neonicotinoid insecticides (neonics). The MDA found that neonics are harmful to bees and advised common-sense steps to reduce the impact of neonics.

Nearly 100 percent of corn and about half of soybean seeds planted in MN are coated with neonics. Neonics spread through the air, soil and water, killing and injuring bees, butterflies and beneficial insects. The EPA found that neonic-coated seeds do not increase crop yields. Treated seeds are expensive, and there is limited availability of non-coated seeds.

Pollinators are in danger and Minnesota legislators are ready to close the door on protecting them. Original agriculture omnibus and finance bills language helped to protect pollinators through a “treated seed program” to give farmers more seed choice, and a “pollinator protection account.” The treated seed language was deleted. The pollinator protection account was deleted from the Senate bill (the House bill has some money for habitat research as of this writing).

In a poorly thought-out move, Sen. Bill Weber introduced language to reinstate the Apiary Program that imposes fees and regulations on beekeepers. Dangerous language was added to remove the MDA’s authority to oversee pesticide application.

The makers of the treated seed, Bayer Crop Science and Syngenta, have expanded their seed coating operations in Minnesota and are heavily lobbying the Minnesota Legislature.

Now is the time for our legislators to understand that neonics are irreversibly harming our pollinators. Insect pollinators are responsible for our trees, shrubs, flowers and our most nutritious foods. They form the broad base of the food chain, and our survival depends on them.

Marcie Forsberg

Pollinator Friendly Alliance

Stillwater