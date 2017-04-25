Stillwater Library Foundation Gratitude Breakfast is April 26

Enjoy a free breakfast and learn about the Stillwater Public Library Foundation April 26.

The foundation will present its 2016 impact report at a continental “Gratitude Breakfast,” 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the Library’s Margaret Rivers Room, with social hour following the presentation. The foundation funds library materials, programs and services that would otherwise not be possible.

“The community loves its library and supports it generously,” said Fred Rengel, Library Foundation president. “We look forward to thanking our donors and showing them the impact of their investment.”

All are welcome at the Gratitude Breakfast. Reservations are encouraged at [email protected] or 651-275-4338 ext 130. The library is at 224 Third St. N.