St. Croix Prep to build stadium, auxiliary gym

St. Croix Preparatory Academy (Photo courtesy of St. Croix Prep)

Eight years after moving into a new, $21 million school building, a local charter school plans a $6 million expansion to enhance its athletic programs.

This summer, St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Baytown Township will build a stadium, practice fields and an auxiliary gym on the northern portion of the school’s 59-acre site.

The stadium will include a synthetic turf competitive field and an eight-lane track. Amenities such as lights, a sound system and bleachers will wait until a future project.

The standalone auxiliary gym will be about the size of a regulation basketball court, plus storage, and will serve as a large meeting space for school events, in addition to supporting athletics. Nearby, there will also be two natural turf practice fields, primarily intended for soccer and lacrosse.

Future projects could include the addition of softball fields and tennis courts.

Building athletic facilities has been part of the long-range plan since 2009, the year the school’s Baytown building opened.

“I was hired at that point basically to create the activities department,” athletic director Rich Dippel said. “We’re very excited. I didn’t know if we were going to be able to get this done, or when we’d be able to get this done.”

Dippel believes the project is needed.

“From an athletic side, we’ve outgrown our gymnasium,” he said. “As a school that’s attempting to offer a full-blown athletic department, the ability to place facilities on campus and contests on campus is vital to that growth. We have the ability to put our kids in their own facility, schedule without having to defer to other powers that be … We have the ability to manage our facility and give our kids better schedules.”

In addition to scheduling and programmatic benefits, Dippel said having a stadium will positively affect the school’s culture.

“From a cultural standpoint, it gives out kids identity,” he said. “My goal, when I took over the job, was let’s create an opportunity for the kids to have the experience. We recognize we’re a school of choice … but our kids want to have that experience. They want to be able to say they were part of a varsity program or played in a conference championship game. They want to have those opportunities, and this affects that.”

The school’s executive director, Jon Gutierrez, also looks forward to the upgrades.

“We are excited about this athletic field construction project as it will benefit our school and surrounding community in many ways,” he said. “Even with a lack of athletic facilities our sports teams have been able to be successful, win conference championships, and provide a competitive environment forming the foundation for some of our athletes to compete at the highest levels in college. The new athletic facilities will provide even greater opportunities for our students. In addition it will complement the facilities that are already in place for the academic and performing arts programming, thus providing students with a complete K-12 educational experience.”

The project’s $6 million price tag is being paid for largely by refinancing existing debt. Refinancing raised $3.9 million, according to Kelly Gutierrez, the school’s chief operating officer. She said the refinancing also resulted in an annual savings of about $350,000.

An additional $1.1 million in project costs will come from the school’s general fund.

“The School Board approved this allocation after evaluating a 10 year budget forecast, and a revised compensation plan that demonstrated the feasibility of the $1.1 million allocation,” Kelly Gutierrez said.

She said the final $1 million for the project will be raised through a capital campaign.

Construction is expected to be complete this fall.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]