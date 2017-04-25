St. Croix Ballet to perform ‘Coppelia’ April 28-30 at SAHS

Neka Tobak performs as Dr. Coppellius in the comedic ballet “Coppelia,” which St. Croix Ballet will present April 28-30 at Stillwater Area High School. (Submitted photo)

St. Croix Ballet will perform the comedic ballet “Coppelia” at the Stillwater Area High School April 28-30.

This year St. Croix Ballet celebrates the 20th anniversary of Nesiyan (Neka) Tobak’s participation with St. Croix Ballet. He has performed the role of Herr Drosselmeyer in the “Stillwater Nutcracker” each year as well as the role of Dr. Coppelius on numerous occasions. He also teaches Ukrainian Character Dance to the St. Croix Ballet dancers.

“Neka Tobak has been a beloved part of St. Croix Ballet for 20 years,” said St. Croix Ballet director Susan Hovey. “He has imparted a rich, authentic and technically difficult training to two generations of dancers here in the St. Croix Valley. His contribution to St. Croix Ballet and to the training of these dancers cannot be measured.”

Neka, 82, received a classical ballet education in the old Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. His ballet teacher taught with Agrippinna Vaganova (who developed the syllabus taught at SCB) at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg. For more than 25 years, Neka directed a dance company based in Odessa, Ukraine. The company traveled and performed throughout Eastern Europe.

St. Croix Ballet is also honoring a class of 11 senior dancers, many of whom will continue to pursue dance in various capacities in the future.

The “Coppelia” lead role of Swanilda will be danced by Stillwater Area High School seniors McKenzie Brady and Rebecca Frank (split cast). Joseph Roesler and senior Sam Kratz will be featured as Franz (split cast). St. Croix alum, Will Kratz, who currently dances with Minnesota Ballet, Duluth, will perform the Harvest Pas de deux with senior Marlee Van Ostrand, who danced the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the 2016 Stillwater Nutcracker.

Other seniors dancing lead roles include Savanna Beaurline, Paige Ewert, Sydney Fogelberg, Grace Gualtieri, Sofia Miller, Nina Thueson and Elysia Utech.

“Coppelia,” along with “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella,” are part of a trilogy of classical ballets performed each spring by St. Croix Ballet.

Tickets are $16 and are available at stcroixballet.com or 651-439-2820.

Performances will be at the Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Blvd, Oak Park Heights:

• 7 p.m. Friday, April 28

• 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30