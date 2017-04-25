Rare bird spotting near Brown’s Creek Trail brings bird watchers from across state

A cinnamon teal, bottom, a duck native to western North America, was spotted in the Brown’s Creek Nature Preserve April 14. (Photo submitted by Joanna Eckles)

A cul-de-sac near the Brown’s Creek Nature Preserve in Stillwater has become a hot spot for Minnesota bird watchers since the arrival of a very rare bird for the area — a cinnamon teal.

Stillwater resident Joanna Eckles was out for a walk on the Brown’s Creek Trail during the evening of Friday, April 14, when she spotted a group of blue-winged teal (a type of duck) paddling around a small pond.

“It’s a very exciting time because the [spring] migration brings many new birds through our area,” Eckles said.

Swimming with the group of ducks was a male with a different look — a soft brown body with red eyes. Eckles returned home to grab her camera.

“I wasn’t sure at first what kind of teal it was,” Eckles said. “It wasn’t until I got home with the pictures that I was able to identify him.” People gathered recently to observe a cinnamon teal, a duck native to western North America, in the Brown’s Creek Nature Preserve. (Photo submitted by Joanna Eckles)

Eckles works for the Audubon Society in Minnesota and has never seen a cinnamon teal in the state before. According to the Audubon Field Guide, the cinnamon teal is found mainly in western North America and only venture into the Midwest during migration.

“There are usually only about five sightings of the cinnamon teal in Minnesota each year,” Eckles said. “Those sighting are typically in the far western side of the state.”

When out in nature for bird observations, Eckles will upload the type, number and location of birds to a world-wide online database called eBird.org.

“When I posted the checklist and included the cinnamon teal, it asked ‘Are you sure?’ It basically doesn’t believe you,” Eckles said.

Other bird watchers who frequent the website or heard in other ways about the cinnamon teal have traveled from across the Twin Cities to take a peek at the rare bird. Fellow Stillwater bird watcher Elizabeth Closmore also went out to spot the bird.

“There were about 30 people parked in the cul-de-sac at Atwood Circle, and they have all come to see the bird,” Closmore said. A cinnamon teal, left, a duck native to western North America, was spotted in the Brown’s Creek Nature Preserve April 14. (Photo submitted by Joanna Eckles)

Eckles isn’t sure what the cinnamon teal will do, now that he is here in the Brown’s Creek Nature Preserve.

“These little habitats in the midst of cities and suburbs are vital for the duck migrations,” Eckles said. “The ponds have the right kind of plants and critters for the ducks to feed on.”

According to the Washington County section of eBird.org, dozens of people have logged a sighting of the cinnamon teal during his stop in Stillwater during the past week. Eckles believes he will continue on his migratory journey to breed elsewhere.

