Column: Reaching capacity

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

I remember the summer we had four car seats buckled into our minivan and a Baby Mozart CD stuck in our CD player on repeat. There was an abundance of allegro, literally. From the rearview mirror I looked back at what appeared a small army of miniature velour-covered recliners, complete with cup holders, head rests, sippy cups and four bags of smashed up Goldfish crackers — the toddler version of Delta’s SkyMiles Executive Club. Without the vodka. Or the napkins.

We were full. Full of baby-scented sunscreen and Spiderman Band-Aids. Full of Curious George books (minus the chewed up corners), a complete spectrum of diaper sizes and a haphazard spray of pacifiers. Most of all, we were full of delicious chubby knees that poked out of five-point harnesses like Christmas spritz cookies. I felt we had reached capacity, in terms of a vehicle, Goldfish and my heart.

Little did I know, we would outgrow everything.

Four bags of Goldfish have graduated to four frozen pizzas and four sets of chubby knees have graduated from a minivan to a Suburban.

That’s right, I have become an official suburban cliché: A mother with poorly maintained highlights drinking cold coffee beneath her mega sunglasses and baseball hat. (I’ll spare you the 90s hip hop playlist).

This winter, when I asked my 6-foot-1 14-year-old to climb over his sister’s hot pink booster seats to the third row and miraculously fold his long limbs in like a Swiss Army knife, I began to feel a little guilty. After all, was it really fair to ask him to become a human camping tool while all 20 inches of my pasty legs enjoyed ample space in the front seat?

And since moving to the back of the van (without a can of Lysol and a notarized will of testament) was not an acceptable option for me, it seemed we had outgrown the minivan.

The only requirement I had for our new purchase was that it was used. I did not want to be the first one to hit a garbage can (or Mini Cooper, Vespa, Mom’s running group, mail truck) with my new ride. I would feel more comfortable driving behind a few previous dents and scratches. When we found a Suburban that was missing the “S,” I called bingo. It was like finding the underdog of all SUVs, the three-legged St. Bernard.

I couldn’t believe our luck — an “uburban”? This sounded an awful lot like “UBER” to me and I considered the benefits of charging my children for rides. And posting a sign that required a shirt and shoes.

“I think you should get one of those specialty license plates, Mom,” says my 12-year-old son.

Because I know him well, and because he is a 12-year-old boy, I’m nervous about what is coming next. I imagine all of the names he’d like to call me and how he could turn these into license plates: MEAN4EVR, TAKEURPHONE, HMWRK1ST, SWEARBEAR, NAGU2CLEAN.

Instead, with a confident innocence, I hear:

“How about, ‘HUSTLER’?”

There is dead air in the cavernous cabin of the “uberban.”

“Because we are always hustling from one thing to the next, you know. In and out.”

Stop.

“Yep, I imagine that would make us stand out,” I choke.

And all of a sudden, I miss the Goldfish crackers and chubby knees. Who cares if they get constipated after a long ride to the cabin and bruise their foreheads when we cross railroad crossings? I want to go back to minivan, back to the car seats and floppy hats. I turn the radio dial, I need a little Mozart.

“Maybe ‘SUBERMOM’ instead?” I suggest. I imagine carpool parents are suspect of an SUV marked “HUSTLER,” dents or not.

“Yeah! Oh, and can we drive-through and get a chocolate milk?” he asks.

And that is where we are: beautifully awkward in-between. Sitting next to me is a boy the size of a man, but clearly still a boy. I make note to look in the rearview mirror each day and allow my heart to break open with the same gratitude I had when they were babies. Even if I can’t see the little one in the back row …

There’s no such thing as reaching capacity. We, as parents, kids and families, are constantly growing, continually pushing out the boundaries of what it means to be full, and yet it seems as soon as we celebrate an achieved independence, we often find ourselves craving the safety and nostalgia of old quarters.

I turn the key and hustle because there is no time to waste: We are growing up too quickly.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.