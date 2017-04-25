Boys lacrosse: Delay doesn’t deter Ponies in rout

MINNEAPOLIS — After two lightening delays totaling about an hour, the Stillwater boys’ lacrosse team was champing at the bit once play began in an eventual 25-2 nonconference victory at Breck on Wednesday, April 19.

The game was played under wet conditions, but the Ponies were eager to play after falling to Mahtomedi 8-6 in their season opener on April 13. It is unlikely the game could have been played on a natural grass surface.

“They had good drainage so there were no puddles on the field,” Howe said. “You just don’t want injuries.”

Stillwater (1-1) scored early and often while quickly building a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and extending it to 17-1 by halftime.

“We had a very good first quarter,” Stillwater coach Tom Howe said. “We executed very well and moved the ball exceptionally well. Offenisvely, the boys did exactly what I asked them to do and after that we were able to get everyone involved.”

Tom McGuire set the scoring pace for the Ponies with five goals while Mason Green and Blake Evensen added four goals apiece. Assists were credited on 19 of Stillwater’s 25 goals, led by Tony Adami, Jack Siedow and Green with four assists.

“We were able to get everybody a lot of game time,” Howe said. “The scoring was spread out and we wanted it to be spread out.”

The Ponies also outscored Breck 8-1 in the second half.

“The first half I was very pleased,” Howe said. “In the second half we played well, but you could see a little bit of the focus sliding. It’s a challenge to keep teenage boys in the right frame of mind when you’re up by that much, but they did a pretty good job.”

The strong start was a sharp contrast to Stillwater’s season-opening loss at Mahtomedi, which an admittedly stronger opponent. Breck dropped to 0-2 on the season.

“I wanted to have a fast start and they did,” Howe said. “We really executed the first half the way I wanted them to. We have to do that against better teams and we have to keep that kind of focus and sharpness in every game, obviously, but we have to start somewhere and that was a good place to start.”

Luke VandenBergh and Connor Chesnut each finished with three saves on what was a quiet night in goal for the Ponies.

• The Ponies travel to Orono for a nonconference game on Friday, April 21 and then open Suburban East Conference play by traveling to Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, April 25.

Stillwater 12 5 4 4 — 25

Breck 0 1 0 1 — 2

Goals — St, Tom McGuire 5, Blake Evensen 4, Mason Green 4, Tony Adami 2, Jack Siedow 2, T.J. O’Brien 2, Ty Thureson 2, Mike Kaufman 2, Ben Carle and Noah Ness.

Assists — St, Adami 4, Jack Siedow 4, Green 4, McGuire 2, Thureson 2, Evensen, O’Brien and Kaufman.

Saves — St, Luke VandenBergh 3 and Connor Chesnut 3.

Mahtomedi 8, Stillwater 6

At Mahtomedi, the Zephyrs scored six straight goals in the first half and Stillwater was never able to pull even while falling to Mahtomedi 8-6 in their nonconference season opener on April 13.

The Ponies didn’t go away, but it was an uphill battle after spotting a strong team such a big lead early on.

Mahtomedi built a 2-1 lead after one quarter, but scored the first five goals of the second to seize control. The Ponies responded with two goals before the intermission to trail 7-3.

“We got a little momentum at the end of the second quarter,” Ponies coach Tom Howe said. “The defense played a lot better in the second half.”

Stillwater limited the Zephyrs to just one goal after halftime and climbed within 7-5 with two goals in the third quarter. The Ponies thought they pulled within 7-6, but a goal was called back for having a player in the crease. Mahtomedi finally broke through with its only goal of the second half to provide a three-goal cushion.

“We just played a lot better on both ends of the field in the second half and started to chip away,” Howe said. “We only allowed one goal in the second half and we played a lot better, but getting into a 7-1 hole was a bit too much to climb out of that night. The guys realize it was a game to be had and we were right there. You get yourself down and it’s hard to climb out of that, but hopefully the boys understand where they need to get.”

Tom McGuire delivered two goals to lead the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Ty Thureson, Pad DaBruzzi, Haden Bates and Mason Green.

“A lot of the statistics were even with the exception of shots,” Howe said. “We had 27 shots and hit the net 14 times, but their percentage of hitting the net was a lot higher than that.

“I think we have to recognize the strengths and weaknesses from that game and learn from the mistakes. Sure, we had a good second half, but we have to learn from those mistakes that cost us or hurt us — that’s the glass half full, but you’ve got to learn and make it better. We showed we’re capable, and in the scrimmages against the good teams we’ve played, we just have to get over that hump.”

Stillwater 1 2 2 1 — 6

Mahtomedi 2 5 0 1 — 8

Goals — St, Tom McGuire 2, Ty Thureson, Pad DaBruzzi, Haden Bates and Mason Green.

Assists — St, Thureson.