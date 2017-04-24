Former Stillwater lawyer charged with felony theft of $325,000 from St. John’s Abbey

A Stillwater man appeared in court April 4 after being charged with felony theft of hundred of thousands of dollars from St. John’s Abbey. Steven Michael O’Brien was an attorney with a practice in Stillwater, and according to the criminal complaint, swindled a late client and St. John’s Abbey out of more than $325,000.

According to a complaint, O’Brien prepared the estate plan and was designated as the personal representative for an individual identified as M.E.J in late 2012. The client died in November of 2013 and the plan outlined his intention that his assets be sold after his death and the proceeds distributed to St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minn.

According to the complaint, St. John’s Abbey contacted Stillwater Police in February of 2016 when they discovered the Ramsey County Probate Court had issued an order to show cause as to why O’Brien should not be sanctioned for failure to timely file and inventory of the estate of M.E.J. During the investigation, the criminal complaint states that the Stillwater Police Department discovered that O’Brien opened a bank account March 26, 2014 for the proceeds of the estate and began to make deposits and withdrawals. The criminal complaint also states that O’Brien set up a brokerage account for the client’s financial trust and made several wire transfers into unknown accounts and locations.

The total amount of the estate proceeds and trust account assets removed by O’Brien is $328,420.45. Saint John’s Abbey has not received any of these proceeds or assets as directed by M.E.J.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was been unable to locate O’Brien as he had closed his law office in the city of Stillwater, his license to practice law in Minnesota was suspended, he no longer resided at his last known residence in the city of Stillwater and was believed to be living in California. On March 13, a warrant was issued. O’Brien appeared in court on April 4 and was released on bail. His next scheduled appearance in court is May 17.

If found guilty, the maximum sentence is 20 years in jail and a fine of $100,000.